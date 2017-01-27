Falcons Men’s Volleyball Win Streak At Eight

Game Recap – Men’s Volleyball – Jan. 26/17

Sheridan Bruins vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – On Thursday night, the Fanshawe Men’s Volleyball team (12-1) won their OCAA West Division leading eighth straight game, when they defeated the Sheridan Bruins (7-7) in five sets (25-16, 25-22, 18-25, 25-27, 15-9). The Falcons are ranked #1 in Ontario and #2 in Canada.

Both teams came out of the gates fired up. With the game tied at 6, Fanshawe’s David AuCoin and James Jackson took over at the net, both scoring at will. In the first 10 points of the set for Fanshawe, the two combined for seven kills and a block. With the Bruins struggling at the service line, missing six serves in the set, the Falcons rolled, finishing the game on a 14-7 run to win 25-16.

In the second set, the Falcons started where they left off in the first, jumping out to a 4-1 lead. The Bruins battled back and took a short lead at 11-10, before the Falcons scored three straight including back-to-back kills from outside hitter Andre Foreman. Fanshawe and Sheridan traded points back and forth until set point when Sam Otten scored from the right side to give the Falcons the second set win 25-22.

The Bruins led early in the third with a number of long rallies ending in Sheridan points. Sheridan’s Parvir Jhajj had a pair of kills from the backrow, pushing the Bruins lead to 15-9. Fanshawe’s Nate Van Camp had a pair of huge kills down the line of his own but the Falcons couldn’t recover, as they lost the set 25-18.

Both teams came out with more energy to start the fourth set. With the Falcons down by two, 14-12, Jackson brought the gym to their feet after a massive backrow attack but Sheridan came right back and led 17-14 before the Falcons called a timeout. The Falcons tried to mount the comeback and tied the game at 25 but the Bruins took the final two points of the set to force a fifth and deciding set.

In the fifth, after giving up the first point of set, the Falcons scored the next five points including two big stuff blocks to take a commanding 5-1 lead. With the score 7-4, Jackson put up another huge block to put the Falcons up four. Down the stretch the Falcons took over, with kill after kill by Jackson and Otten. Fanshawe went on to win the set 15-9.

Fanshawe’s Top Performers:

James Jackson – 27 points (23 kills, 4 blocks)

Mike Liscumb – 12 kills

Sheridan’s Top Performers:

Parvir Jhajj – 23 kills

MacCauley Ross – 11 points (8 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace)

Fanshawe returns to action on Thursday, February 2, when they travel to Welland, Ontario to take on the Niagara Knights (7-5).

Game Recap – Women’s Volleyball – Jan. 26/17

Sheridan Bruins vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – On Thursday evening, the Fanshawe Women’s Volleyball team (8-5) defeated the Sheridan Bruins (6-8) in a thrilling four-set match 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22. Fanshawe is in fourth place in the OCAA West Division.

The first point of the game set the tone for the match after a long rally ended in a kill by Fanshawe’s Meghan Morelli. The Bruins struggled to start the game and with the Falcons leading 6-1, the Bruins took the second timeout of the set. Fanshawe continued to push and led 11-3 before Sheridan scored eleven straight and took the lead 14-11. Down 19-15, the Falcons regrouped and scored five straight, including three kills by Morelli to retake the lead. The Bruins responded and with the score 24-22, the Bruins Amanda Manley blocked the Falcons attack and Sheridan took the first set 25-22.

In the second, teams traded points back and forth until Fanshawe’s Libby Furtado went back to the service line and served five straight including one ace. Again, the Bruins came back and tied the game at 10 on an ace by Tara Aune. With the score tied at 17, points by Morelli and Lindsay Wilcox gave the Falcons the two point lead and the Bruins called a timeout. After falling behind by one, two huge kills by Darian Gropp pulled Fanshawe back ahead 24-23 before the Furtado hit the set-winning kill to give the Falcons the 25-23 win.

In the third, no team led by more than two until a kill by Fanshawe’s Renee McCormick gave the Falcons the 15-12 lead. With the Falcons leading 24-23, Renee McCromick scored on a kill in the middle to give Fanshawe the set. Morelli continued to dominate the match, with another six kills in the set.

In the fourth set, a huge kill by Furtado gave the Falcons in the lead 7-6. With Sheridan leading 13-12, a kill by Morelli not only tied the game for Fanshawe, but gave her 22 kills on the night, the most kills in a match by a Falcon in Fanshawe history. On a record-breaking night for Morelli, two points later, she scored another kill, to give her 26 points in the match, also a Fanshawe record. Both teams continued to battle in the set but with the game tied at 22, the Falcons scored two points, setting up match point. After a Bruins timeout, Furtado served up an ace to win the match 3 sets to 1. Morelli finished the game with 22 kills, three aces and one block for 27 points in the match.

Fanshawe’s Top Performers:

Meghan Morelli – 27 points (22 kills, 3 aces, 1 block)

Libby Furtado – 15 points (12 kills, 2 aces, 1 block)

Sheridan’s Top Performers:

Rachel Abrahams – 14 points (8 kills, 5 aces, 1 block)

Bailey Ratcliffe – 12 points (9 kills, 3 aces)

Fanshawe returns to the court on Thursday, February 2, when they travel to Welland, Ontario to take on the CCAA #11 ranked Niagara Knights (11-1).