Falcons Men’s Volleyball Squad Finishes 17-1

Game Recap – Men’s Volleyball – Feb. 12/17

Cambrian Golden Shield vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – On Sunday afternoon, the CCAA #1 ranked Fanshawe Men’s Volleyball team (17-1) defeated the Cambrian Golden Shield (2-16) in their final league game of the year in three straight sets (25-17, 25-16, 25-11). Fanshawe has clinched first place in the OCAA West Division and will have a bye to the OCAA Provincial Championship, February 23-25 at Mohawk College.

The Falcons jumped out to an early lead on some strong serving by Kevin Best and Sam Otten. With the Falcons leading 17-10, Fanshawe’s Andre Foreman had a massive kill from the left side to give the Falcons an eight point lead. Cambrian strung together four in a row to close the gap to five but Fanshawe finished the game on a 4-1 run to win 25-17.

The strong serving continued in the second, including a pair of aces by Otten early in the set. Cambrian kept the game close and even tied the game at 13 but a kill by Otten from the backrow had Fanshawe right back out in front. Three straight kills by Cody Osiecki pushed the Falcons lead to six before the Golden Shield took a timeout. Fanshawe would take the set 25-16.

In the third, a 12-3 start set the tone for Fanshawe in the final set. The Falcons offense was too much for the Golden Shield as Fanshawe cruised to the 25-11 victory. Otten and Best both finished with double digits points in the match.

Fanshawe’s Top Performers:

Sam Otten – 12 points (7 kills, 4 aces, 1 block)

Kevin Best – 11 points (9 kills, 2 aces)

Cambrian’s Top Performers:

Issac Claveau – 5 points (3 kills, 1 block, 1 ace)

Lucas Claveau – 4 kills

The Fanshawe Falcons are proud to host the 2017 CCAA Men’s Volleyball National Championship from March 9-11. Tournament passes are now on sale for $30 at the front gate of all Fanshawe Falcons home games, at the Fanshawe Athletics office (Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm) as well as the Fanshawe Biz Booth (Monday to Thursday, 9am-8pm and Friday 9am-7pm). Falcons Platinum Packs are also available at the Fanshawe Athletics office for $100 and include a premium reserved seat along the baseline, special pass holder’s entrance and access to the new Falcons Suite, which will have free pizza and a cash bar during Falcons evening games.