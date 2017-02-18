Falcons Men’s Baseball Squad Receives Championship Rings

(London, Ontario) – On Friday night, the Fanshawe Men’s Baseball team received their 2016 National Championship rings, after claiming their first ever National Championship in the Program’s brief three year history. The ceremony took place at halftime of the Fanshawe Men’s Basketball game versus the Niagara Knights. The National Championship marked Fanshawe’s first in a league sport in 35 years.

The Men’s Baseball team had a fantastic season, finishing the regular season with a record of 13-8 and then claiming the silver medal at the OCAA Provincial Championship. At the National Championship, the Falcons finished the tournament with a record of 4-1. After losing the opening game of the tournament to the St. Clair Saints, the Falcons rebounded winning their next four, including a 2-1 victory over of the same Saints in the Championship Final.

Fanshawe’s Bryan Hames (Waterdown, ON) was named the Championship MVP while shortstop Carlos Arteaja (London, ON) was the Gold Glove winner. The Falcons had four members named to the All-Tournament Team including Hames, Kyle Zimmer (London, ON), Zev Weisdorf (London, ON) and Tyler Wood (Niagara, ON). The rings were produced by Baron Championship Rings.

Below is a full roster of the members of the 2016 Men’s College Baseball National Champions:

#1 Carlos Arteaja

#2 Tyler Wood

#3 Zev Weisdorf

#5 Robert Doyle

#6 Julian Fields

#7 Jeremy Noonan

#8 Quinton Twohey

#9 Tyler Rose

#10 Bryan Hames

#11 Cody Merner

#12 Matt Grabstes

#13 Tyler Patrick

#14 Ian Kerrigan

#15 Andrew Calic

#19 Justin McCarter

#20 Alex Imeson

#22 Brady Tompros

#23 Tyler Rymal

#24 Mike Cox

#28 Travis Helps

#29 Kyle Zimmer

#33 Corey Boehmer

#50 Braden Athanasiou

#53 Hayden Regnier

#66 Noah Smith

The team coaching staff consisted of Head Coach Brian Harvey, Assistant Coach Mo Lawrence, Associate Coaches Scott Van Gerwen, Sean Refflinghaus and Chris McQueen and Trainer/Manager Alex Clarke.