Falcons Host Men’s Volleyball Nationals, Tickets Now Available

2017 CCAA Men’s Volleyball Championship Tournament Passes Now on Sale

Special Falcons Platinum Pack provides access to new Falcons Suite

(London, Ontario) – Fanshawe Athletics announced today that tournament passes for the 2017 CCAA Men’s Volleyball National Championship are now on sale. The tournament takes place Thursday, March 9 to Saturday, March 11 at Fanshawe College in the Glenn Johnston Athletic Centre and will feature eight of the best college teams in Canada, including the currently #1 ranked Fanshawe Falcons. In total, 13 matches will be played during the Championship, with the Gold Medal Final taking place on Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m. A tournament pass costs $30 and will give the ticket holder admission to all 13 games along with avoiding the ticket line with Fastlane access into the event. Tickets can be purchased at the front gate of any of the Falcons regular season home games as well as the Fanshawe College Biz Booth Monday to Thursday from 9am-8pm and Friday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

A limited number of Falcons Platinum Pack Tournament passes are also available at a cost of $100 each. This pass will be the only reserved seating in the gymnasium, includes Fastlane privileges, and will include access to the brand new Falcons Suite for all 13 games, where you can watch the game live overlooking the court or on the 65” flat screen HD TV. The Falcons Suite will have a cash bar and free pizza available during all Falcons evening games. Falcons Platinum Pack passes are only available at the Fanshawe Athletics offices between the hours of 9am-5pm Monday-Friday or during all Falcons volleyball or basketball home games.