Falcons Basketball, Volleyball Host Quadruple Header

Fanshawe to Host Falcons Fest Quadruple Header This Weekend

Free hot dogs and soft drinks for fans

(London, Ontario) – On Saturday, January 21, the Fanshawe Falcons Volleyball and Basketball teams will be taking part in their annual Falcons Fest Event – Fanshawe Student and Fan Appreciation Day. In addition to the exciting game action, there will be free hot dogs, soft drinks and Qdoba Mexican Grill giving away free samples, as well as Falcons giveaways. It will also be reverse jersey night, so fans will get the chance to see the Falcons in their red away jerseys.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. with the Women’s Volleyball team taking on the Conestoga Condors followed by the #3 CCAA ranked Men’s team at 3pm. After the volleyball games, the basketball teams host the Humber Hawks with the Women starting at 5 p.m. and the Men at 7 p.m. Admission to all Falcons home games is $5 and is free for Fanshawe Students with their valid Fanshawe student card as well as children under 6.

1 p.m. – Women’s Volleyball: Conestoga Condors vs. Fanshawe Falcons

3 p.m. – Men’s Volleyball: Conestoga Condors vs. #3 Fanshawe Falcons

5 p.m. – Women’s Basketball: #1 Humber Hawks vs. Fanshawe Falcons

7 p.m. – Men’s Basketball: #8 Humber Hawks vs. Fanshawe Falcons