Chris Marshall New Beefs Head Coach

From the Beefeaters:

The London Beefeaters Football club is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Marshall as the team’s head coach for the 2017 OFC season. Marshall has an extensive background in football and brings a wealth of experience at various levels of the sport to the Beefs.

Marshall takes over the head coaching position in 2017 from the retiring John Vouvalidis after serving as the offensive line coach with the Beefeaters in 2016. The Beefeaters are the third CJFL team that Marshall has coached over the years. Previously he was the OL Coach and run game coordinator of the Brampton Bears in 2012 and was the offensive coordinator with the Grand River Predators in 2015.

Coach Marshall brings CFL coaching and scouting experience with him as well. In 2013 he was an offensive assistant on the Toronto Argonauts coaching staff. Under the mentorship of Stephen McAdoo, Marshall worked with the offense, primarily focusing on the offensive line and the run game. Coach Marshall has also been a guest coach with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2016, again working and learning from Coach McAdoo (Roughriders Offensive Coordinator) and Chris Jones (Roughriders Head Coach/DC). Chris has also worked as an Scout during the last four off-seasons for the Edmonton Eskimos, Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers, evaluating free agents at team tryouts, providing instruction to prospective players and making evaluations for team staff.

Marshall got his coaching start in 1997 as the head coach of the Junior Football Team at Merivale High School (Ottawa). He was also the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach of Newtonbrook High School for two years.

Marshall stays active in the game having played over sixteen years of Semi-Pro Football throughout Canada and the U.S. and may continue playing with the South Buffalo Celtics this spring/summer in between coaching commitments. Over the years he has won three U.S. National Championships (Syracuse Express 2004 and South Buffalo Celtics 2011 and 2014) plus two Canadian National Championships (Oshawa Hawkeyes 2006 and Tri-City Outlaws 2011).

The Beefeaters look forward to a successful 2017 with Marshall at the helm. The complete coaching staff will be announced in the coming weeks.