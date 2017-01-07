Masonville Welcomes The Rec Room

CF MASONVILLE PLACE TO WELCOME NEW RETAILERS AND EXCITING ENTERTAINMENT CONCEPT

London, ON (January 5, 2017) – Just weeks after unveiling CF Masonville Place’s $77 million redevelopment and expansion, Cadillac Fairview is pleased to announce an additional $28.6 million investment in the shopping centre. Two best-in-class retailers, HomeSense and Marshalls, along with a first-to-market entertainment concept from Cineplex called ‘The Rec Room’ will be opening in the redeveloped former Target space.

“We are thrilled to partner with Cineplex and TJX to officially complete our cumulative $106 million investment in CF Masonville Place,” said Finley McEwen, Senior Vice President, Development, Cadillac Fairview. “Our goal is to provide our guests with a vibrant destination that offers the best shopping, dining and entertainment in the region, and these partnerships reflect our commitment.”

“The Rec Room is going to revolutionize entertainment in the city,” said Pat Marshall, Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations at Cineplex. “We are leveraging our industry-leading entertainment, amusement gaming, food and beverage, digital media and operational capabilities to bring an entirely new, technology-enhanced entertainment experience to the London community.”

Set to open in 2018, The Rec Room is Canada’s premier “Eats and Entertainment” destination that brings together incredible dining, amusement gaming, technology and live entertainment experiences all under one roof.

HomeSense, which will open alongside Marshalls in summer 2017, offers customers a broad and rapidly changing selection of home basics and home décor merchandise, including giftware, accent furniture, lamps, accessories, wall décor, and more. Marshalls offers shoppers brand name women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, home fashions, an expanded family-footwear department, and The CUBE, an exciting juniors department.

Redevelopment overview

CF Masonville Place’s redevelopment which started in 2015 marks the first major renovation and expansion the shopping centre has seen since opening in 1985. This past year the centre proudly welcomed 13 new retailers and services including the first ZARA in market, H&M, Hot Topic, NYX Professional Makeup, Michael Kors, Brown’s, Lindt, Saje, Lush, Ivivva, Kiehl’s, Sephora, Freshii, the Disney Store, as well as Sport Chek / Atmosphere (opening early 2017). New restaurant partners include The Keg Steakhouse + Bar (opening early 2017), aroma espresso bar and Nando’s, diversifying the mix of premium and casual dining options.

In addition to the retail expansion, interior renovations and enhancements have been undertaken including new porcelain floor tile and wall finishes, as well as new glass and stainless steel handrails throughout the shopping centre.

CF Masonville Place has also invested in its digital offerings for consumers. The centre provides free enhanced WiFi access and CF SHOP! Text, a text-message-based concierge service that provides customers with access to directions, mall info and store suggestions with the click of a button. Complimentary portable mobile charging stations available at Guest Service kiosks and interactive digital directories can also be found throughout the centre to help shoppers stay connected. For more information, visit cfmasonvilleplace.com.