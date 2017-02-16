London Synchro Club Watershow March 4

From London Synchro Club:

Join us for our second watershow of the season on Saturday, March 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This will be an opportunity for all novice and competitive routines to showcase their performances in front of an audience. Admission is by donation to the club. We will also be selling LSC water bottles, Tea Haus packets, raffle tickets, 50/50 draw tickets, and baked goods to raise funds for LSC.

Please invite your family and friends! Thank you in advance for your support!

