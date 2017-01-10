Western Fair District Grabs Seven Awards

Western Fair District has received seven awards from the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) headquartered in Springfield, Mo. The Awards were in recognition of the annual Western Fair and were received in the categories of Agriculture, Communications and Sponsorship.

Western Fair District won 2nd place in the Agricultural category for a ‘Program Designed to Educate Consumers/Fair-going Public of a Current Agriculture or Fair Industry Challenge’; Western Fair District also won 2nd place in the category of ‘Sponsorship Innovation.’ In the Communications category Western Fair District won 1st place for ‘Electronic Newsletter’; 2nd place for ‘Promotional Poster’; and 3rd place for ‘Printed Promotional Material,’ ‘Web Advertisement’ and ‘Social Media Campaign.’

The annual Western Fair is one of the main vehicles with which Western Fair District supports the on-going development of the agricultural industry and promotes its value to the urban community. Western Fair District is an Agricultural Society that, through its people, activities and facilities, excels in creating unique experiences that fulfill the evolving entertainment/recreational and educational interests of our customers.

Winners are selected from the membership of the IAFE, which has over 1,200 members from around the globe.

Western Fair District is proud to receive international recognition for its agricultural, communications and sponsorship initiatives for the annual Western Fair.

The awards were presented November 30th during the Annual IAFE Convention held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE), based in Springfield, Mo., is a voluntary, nonprofit corporation, serving state, provincial, regional, and county agricultural fairs, shows, exhibitions, and expositions. Its associate members include state and provincial associations of fairs, non-agricultural expositions and festivals, associations, corporations, and individuals engaged in providing products and services to its members, all of whom are interested in the improvement of fairs, shows, expositions, and allied fields.