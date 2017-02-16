Hall Of Fame Nominations Close February 28

It’s that time again, time to nominate your favorite athlete or builder from the London sports scene to a place in the London Sports Hall of Fame.

Nominations are open until the end of February. Go to www.​londonsportshalloffame.​com,​ click on Nominate an Athlete and follow the instructions.

The committee is working with a list of several previously nominated candidates. Under the general rules of selection: athletes must be retired from active competition for at least two years; all nominees remain under consideration for a period of five years; if not selected in that time they are dropped from the list, but may be re-nominated at a later date.

Selections are made under five headings — Athlete Modern (active during the past 25 years); Athlete Legend (active more than 25 years ago); Builder Modern, Builder Legend, and Team. Detailed information about the Hall of Fame and biographies/videos of all inductees are available on the website.

Thorough vetting of the candidates is completed by members of the Hall of Fame committee. Those selected for induction this year will be announced in early May with the official induction ceremony set for early November.

For additional information:

Tom Dalby, HOF committee 519-438-6382