Knights Paccinich, Parsons Join Sports Dinner Head Table

London Knights JJ Piccinich & Tyler Parsons to attend London Sports Celebrity Dinner and Auction



London Knights captain JJ Piccinich and #1 goaltender Tyler Parsons will support the Thames Valley Children’s Centre on February 13th with an appearance at the 61st London Sports Celebrity Dinner and Auction.

Piccinich, a Toronto Maple Leafs prospect, was named captain of the storied Knights this season after posting 66 points in 66 games played last year. Parsons is a second round selection of the Calgary Flames in the 2016 NHL Draft and was recently part of the USA squad that won gold at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

Both players were part of the 2016 Memorial Cup-winning Knights and are hoping to make a trip to Windsor this spring for another shot at a championship.

Piccinich and Parsons will join Toronto Blue Jays legend Roberto Alomar, Canadian wrestling icon Bret Hart, NHL All Star MVP John Scott, Olympic bronze medal soccer player Shelina Zadorsky, and 2017 sportsperson of the year Richard McLaren at the head table.

The 61st annual event is a longstanding fundraiser for the Thames Valley Children’s Centre, a regional rehabilitation centre for children with physical, communication or developmental needs.

Besides hearing from a great lineup of guests, participants can also expect excellent silent and live auctions packed with sports memorabilia, event packages, and other prizes. And just like last year, two tiers of ticket options are available, making the event accessible to everyone.

Tickets are on sale now. Dinner tickets are $150 each or $1,200 for a table of eight. Bleacher seats in the Agriplex are $20 and do not include dinner.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ldnsportsdinner.com.