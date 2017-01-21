Wilson Golf, Jeffrey Reed Partner For 15th Season

January 21, 2017 (London, ONT) — Today, Wilson Golf and LondonOntarioGolf.com announce Jeffrey Reed will golf as a Wilson Golf ambassador for a 15th season.

Reed, 55, is not only one of Canada’s leading golf journalists. He is also a disabled golfer sporting a low single-digit handicap index, and co-owner of the course-record 62 (-8) at Caradoc Sands Golf Club in Strathroy, Ontario.

Since 2004, Reed has been a Wilson Staff Advisory Member. In 2017, Reed will carry the Wilson Staff bag and play a complete set of Wilson Staff clubs, including those from the new D300 lineup. Reed will also sport numerous Wilson Staff accessories when he is on the course, working as a golf teaching professional and performing as a much-in-demand public speaker in London and area. His story, Diamond Dream, is told here.

In 2016, Reed and his wife, Elizabeth, established the Jeffrey Reed Courage Award, given annually to a local athlete who displays courage on and off the playing field. Read about the Courage Award here.

“In reality, I have played Wilson Staff golf clubs since I was a junior golfer,” said Reed. “In 2004, when Wilson Golf came on board as the title sponsor of LondonOntarioGolf.com, they concurrently sponsored me as a golfer. And as a physically-challenged golfer, I can’t thank Wilson enough for the support they have shown me over the past 14 years, and into 2017.”

In addition, Reed’s column, Wilson Golf Reed On The Greens, is a three-time writing award winner from the Golf Journalists Association of Canada. You can read it here.

Reed is a member of the private Highland Country Club in London, and a member of the club’s Freedom 55 Financial Championship tournament committee, handling media relations for this Mackenzie Tour PGA Tour Canada season-ending event in 2017.

