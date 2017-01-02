Mustangs’ Therese Quigley Makes Mayor’s New Year’s List

Mayor Brown Announces 2017 New Year’s Honour List

London Mayor Matt Brown is pleased to introduce the Mayor of London’s New Year’s Honouree List for 2017.

“Today we celebrate some remarkable London leaders,” the Mayor said. “On behalf of all of Council, congratulations to each of you and thank you – your significant contributions are all examples of us working together to build a better city for all.”

Each year, many active members of the London community are nominated in specific categories as a means of recognizing the diversity of philanthropic work taking place in The Forest City. The nomination process is handled through the City of London’s Advisory Committees with established criteria in place. Once a winner in each category is determined, the recipients are honoured at the first City Council meeting of the New Year. Following is the roster of this year’s honourees.

2017 Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List

Susan Grindrod (Housing)

Susan Grindrod retired this year after 34 years at Western. During her tenure as Associate Vice-President of Housing & Ancillary Services, she initiated and oversaw construction of seven new student residences and one apartment building adding 3,300 additional spaces to Western’s housing complement. But she was just as active outside the university gates, volunteering for the Second Stage project that developed housing units for women and London families suffering domestic violence as well as assisting to settle immigrants from Central America. She also help develop the Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope, using her unique expertise to design spaces in the Centre for youth and families. She was a member of the Student/London Housing Advisory Committee and Town and Gown Committee for 25 years.

For a stellar career that showed commitment to students as well as her community, Susan Grindrod has been named to the Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List 2017 in the category of Housing.

Dale Yoshida (Arts)

Dale Yoshida is an artist and teacher who brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our city. She trained at The Royal Winnipeg Ballet School before being accepted into The Royal Winnipeg Ballet Company. As a company dancer and soloist, she toured North America, England, Germany, Greece, Cyprus, Egypt and Mexico. Dale has been a teacher at Western since 1987 and taught Ballet Fundamentals at the School of Kinesiology and the Don Wright Faculty of Music. She is co-director of the “Studies in Motion” dance showcase and continues to teach ballet through Western’s Continuing Studies. She supports and choreographs the London South Collegiate bi-annual performance productions and is a board member of FLUX London Dance Festival as well as the North London Dance Centre.

For an inspired career that continues to share the beauty of dance, Dale Yoshida has been named to the Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List 2017 in the category of Arts.

Therese Quigley (Sports)

Therese Quigley, Western’s Director of Athletics and Recreation since 2009, has had a career that can only be described as a gold medal performance, A former teacher and volleyball coach at Saunders Secondary School, she went on to become one of Canada’s leading athletic administrators, spending 18 years at McMaster University in Hamilton where she was the first female director of Athletics and Recreation in the province. Her achievements and awards are too numerous to mention but among them: Hamilton’s Woman of the Year in Sport, Health and Fitness; three-time Ontario Coach of the Year in university volleyball; inducted into the Kitch McPherson hall of fame by the Ontario University Basketball Coaches Association; Western’s top female athlete in 1975 winning national gold and silver medals with Mustangs volleyball teams and representing Canada in volleyball at the 1973 FISU student games in Moscow. She has also been awarded the prestigious International Athletic Director of the Year Award by the National Association of College Directors of Athletics.

For a career that has blazed a path for student athletes across Canada, Therese Quigley has been named to the Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List 2017 in the category of Sports.

Andrew Rosser (Humanitarianism)

In his role as President of Pride London Festival, Andrew Rosser has shown real leadership in fostering inclusion for members of the LGBT community in London and beyond. Under Andrew’s leadership the annual festival provides an opportunity to celebrate cultural, artistic and educational events that affirm the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, transgender, two-spirited people and to promote unity, inclusion and awareness. In 2016 the Festival played host to the Fierte Canada Pride and InterPride Region 7 Conference and AGM bringing together Pride organizers from across the country and welcoming Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne as the keynote speaker.

For helping our community become more welcoming and inclusive, Andrew Rosser has been named to the Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List 2017 in the category of Humanitarianism.

Brenda Ryan (Persons with a Disability)

Brenda Ryan is dedicated, passionate and committed to assisting people, especially those with disabilities and her efforts have made London a more accessible community for all. Brenda has been a tireless advocate to ensure that accessible parking spots are only used by those in need and her research has led to significant improvements to City accessible parking by-laws. Brenda is also concerned with the health of those with disabilities and, through a free six-week program she created, Londoners are now able to learn first-hand about healthy cooking and nutrition. Brenda also works to ensure that those with a disability are treated equally at community events and has worked with staff at Budweiser Gardens to ensure that all accessible seating is located in prime locations with clear sight-lines.

For her relentless efforts to provide dignity and respect for all, Brenda Ryan has been named to the Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List 2017 in the category of Persons with a Disability.

Mojdeh Cox (Diversity and Race Relations)

Mojdeh Cox is a community activist and leader who works to dismantle systemic oppression and racism both in her role as an educator in the labour movement and as a volunteer. Mojdeh volunteers her time to support London’s Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Oppression Advisory Committee and provides education sessions to committee members to enable them to better understand power and privilege. She also helped develop the Community Forum on Racism. Mojdeh has also led grassroots community efforts impacting racialized communities on issues that include Carding and the Black Lives Matter movement.

For leading by example and breathing anti-oppression efforts into everything she does, Mojdeh Cox has been named to the Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List 2017 in the category of Diversity and Race Relations.

Danielle Mooder (Safety and Crime Prevention)

Danielle Mooder is a “doer” and plays an active role on many committees focused on safe travel and friendly, supportive communities particularly at St. Sebastian Catholic School but also in the Glen Cairn neighbourhood as well as the wider community. Danielle understands the importance of communities supporting one another. She has been instrumental in the Safe Routes to School program and heads up a nutrition and support program for area families in need. She is “always there” to lend a hand or help solve a problem.

For her tireless efforts as a responsible citizen, Danielle Mooder has been named to the Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List 2017 in the category of Safety and Crime Prevention.

Joseph Cummins (Environment)

Professor Emeritus Joseph Cummins, a retired Faculty member from the Department of Plant Sciences at Western University died on January 8, 2016 at the age of 82. Prior to his retirement in1996, Prof. Cummins had 23 years of service at Western. Born in Whitefish, Montana, Joe earned his Bachelor of Science in Horticulture with the help of scholarship awards. He was awarded his PhD in Cell Biology from the University of Wisconsin in 1962, and his postdoctoral research was completed at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, the McArdle Laboratory for Cancer Research in Wisconsin, and the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Prior to moving to London in 1972 to accept a faculty position at the University of Western Ontario, he taught genetics at Rutgers University and the University of Washington (Seattle). His research was in the area of cellular RNA and DNA in the cell cycle, in the 1970s and 80s his focus turned to the environment and the effects of pollution on genes. During his career he was involved in a wide range of environmental issues related to mercury, asbestos, PCBs, pesticides, toxic waste, and genetic engineering, genetically modified crops and water fluoridation to chemical contamination of lakes and rivers. Prof. Cummins was the author of more than 200 scientific and popular articles.

For a distinguished career that always put the environment first, Joe Cummins has been named to the Mayor’s New Year’s Honour list 2017 in the category of the Environment.

Sandra Miller (Heritage)

Sandra Miller has brought mid-century modern architecture to public attention in London, both to LACH and to the broader public, most notably in regard to the Hill Street Hospital buildings. As a member of ACO London Region Branch she has developed and maintained important social media efforts which have focussed attention on architectural matters including recent demolitions and important potential losses. Sandra is an organizer of a public documentary series at LPL with respect to architectural history.

She has worked tirelessly in finding and sharing resources about other municipalities.

For her efforts to preserve and protect London’s architectural history, Sandra Miller has been named to the Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List 2017 in the category of Heritage.