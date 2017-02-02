2017 Heart Award Winner Announced Monday

MEDIA ALERT – 2017 London Ontario Golf Heart Award Winner Announced Monday, February 6

On Monday morning, LondonOntarioGolf.com (est. 2004) will announce the winner of the 2017 London Ontario Golf Heart Award. This is the 7th Annual award – link to previous winners listed below.

WHAT: 7th Annual London Ontario Golf Heart Award winner announced

WHEN: Monday, February 6, 10 a.m. February is Heart Month, and Heart & Stroke is the Official Charity of LondonOntarioGolf.com.

WHY: The London Ontario Golf Heart Award recognizes a London and area community member who helps grow the game of golf. LondonOntarioGolf.com publisher and editor Jeffrey Reed created the award in 2011 in order to recognize a community member who gives back to the game through unselfish efforts. Each June, the Heart Award recipient, as selected by the editors of LondonOntarioGolf.com, honours those within the categories of golf professionals/instructors, golf mentors, golf course owners/operators, golf course architects/designers and members of the media. June is Stroke Awareness Month.

WHO: Click here for biographies of the previous Heart Award winners.

WHEN: The 2017 recipient will be honoured on Friday, June 9 at Highland Country Club, London.