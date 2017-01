Welcome

Thanks for visiting London Ontario Sports - London's Trusted Source for Sports News and Information. It is my pleasure to be able to share with you the myriad of sports and leisure activities in The Forest City. London is known internationally for its ability to host world-class sporting events. In addition, we boast a vibrant and growing minor sports community. As London's senior sports journalist with 36 years of continual experience in both print and broadcast sports journalism, I am thrilled to now offer you London Ontario Sports - updated numerous times daily. Enjoy your visit, and we hope to hear from you soon! - Jeffrey Reed, Publisher/Editor, London Ontario Sports